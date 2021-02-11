 

Altus Group Announces Jorge Blanco as Chief Product Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF) is pleased to announce the hire of product veteran Jorge Blanco to the newly created role of Chief Product Officer, effective March 1, 2021. In this role, Jorge will be responsible for the strategic direction and execution of the Company’s product strategy and roadmap, including building out new revenue streams and defining the long-term product strategy in data-driven solutions.

Jorge brings over 25 years of global experience in leading strategic marketing and product management functions across a number of industries, including analytics and business consulting, with a strong track record of driving revenue growth and innovation. Prior to joining Altus Group, he spent the last six years as a Principal at KPMG LLP, where most recently he was the Head of Solutions and Business Development for the firm’s On Demand Services line which is part of their Consulting group. Previously, he held Vice President of Product Marketing global roles at FICO and Avaya, leading information services and technology companies listed on the New York Stock exchange. Jorge studied at the University of Michigan.

“Throughout his career, Jorge has demonstrated strong leadership in product management, product marketing and technical sales, resulting in positive impact to his customers, companies and industries alike,” said Mike Gordon, CEO at Altus Group. “As we prepare for the next decade of growth and innovation, Jorge’s deep expertise will strengthen our ability to deliver on the many opportunities ahead for Altus Group.”

“The rapid acceleration of digital transformation in the commercial real estate industry opens up a lot of new opportunity for Altus Group, where we can leverage our strong global position in the market to drive meaningful value and innovation in the industry,” added Jorge. “I’m excited to join and see significant opportunities ahead to strengthen current offerings and pursue new avenues for growth through data-driven solutions and in market adjacencies.”

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Commercial Real Estate Consulting, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,200 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include many of the world’s largest commercial real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AIF.

