 

Codexis to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 25

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 22:05  |  13   |   |   

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, following the close of market. Codexis management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

Participants may access the live webcast on the Codexis Investor Relations website, where it will be archived for 90 days. The live call can be accessed by dialing 877-705-2976 (domestic) or 201-689-8798 (international), conference ID #13716352. A replay of the call will be available for 48 hours by dialing 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international) conference ID #13716352.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop products for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Codexis’ future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Codexis undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Codexis’ business in general, please refer to Codexis’ prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, which include Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020, Codexis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2020, and Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:
Argot Partners
Stephanie Marks/Natallia Clancy
(212) 600-1902
Codexis@argotpartners.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Codexis to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 25 REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Codexis Announces Expansion to New Facility to Accommodate Next Stage of Growth
03.02.21
Codexis Appoints Dr. Esther Martinborough to its Board of Directors
13.01.21
Codexis Introduces Improved Enzymes to Further Enhance Tate & Lyle's Stevia and Allulose Production