 

Beyond Meat to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 270-215-9602. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.beyondmeat.com. The webcast will also be archived.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of September 26, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

Contacts
Media:
Shira Zackai
917-715-8522
szackai@beyondmeat.com

Investors:
Fitzhugh Taylor and Raphael Gross
beyondmeat@icrinc.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Beyond Meat to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021 EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Auf den Trend aufspringen?: 20 % Plus mit Fleischersatz-Aktien …und was das mit Unilever und dem „Vegetarian Butcher“ zu tun hat - w:o TV!
04.02.21
Amazon, Square, Peloton, Beyond Meat, Axon Enterprise, SunOpta, Zalando - das rät Andreas Deutsch
04.02.21
Ich halte diese 3 potenziellen Short-Squeeze-Aktien. Was nun?
30.01.21
Was haben Beyond Meat & Roku gemeinsam? Richtig explosive Chancen!
28.01.21
McDonald's, Beyond Meat, Apple, Facebook, Tesla, Alibaba, Weibo, Gamestop, AMC, Virgin - Opening Bell
28.01.21
Vergiss die GameStop-Aktie: Diese Wachstumsrakete hat wirklich gigantisches Potenzial!
27.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow unter Druck - Zahlen und Short-Seller im Blick
27.01.21
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
27.01.21
Dow Jones, DAX, Microsoft, AMD, Gamestop, Beyond Meat, Varta, Jenoptik, Evotec - Marktüberblick
27.01.21
Beyond-Meat-Aktie: Wow! Was für eine Partnerschaft!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
43
IPO/Fulminanter Börsenstart von Beyond Meat: Knapp 150 Prozent über Ausgabepreis
26.01.21
821
Fast Food Zulieferer der Zukunft
26.01.21
6
10.000 US-Dollar in den Börsengang von Beyond Meat investiert: So viel Geld hättest du jetzt!
19.09.20
4
Beyond Meat nähert sich dem Preis von echtem Rindfleisch
13.05.20
2
Investment-Megatrend Fleischersatzprodukte : Beyond Meat-Aktie trotz Corona-Krise im Rallye-Modus: 8