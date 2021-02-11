Beyond Meat to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021 after market close.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 270-215-9602. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.beyondmeat.com. The webcast will also be archived.