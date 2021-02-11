 

Vroom Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for March 3, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast that same day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-833-519-1297 (or 914-800-3868 for international access) and entering the conference ID 1274706. A live audio webcast will also be available at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion.

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end e-commerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.

Investor Relations:
Vroom
Allen Miller
investors@vroom.com

Media Contact:
Moxie Communications Group
Alyssa Galella
vroom@moxiegrouppr.com
(562) 294-6261

Source: Vroom, Inc.




