 

PetIQ, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Thursday, February 25, 2021

EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021 after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial 800-916-9049 and international listeners may dial 415-226-5355.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.PetIQ.com. A telephonic playback will be available through March 11, 2021. North American listeners may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671; the passcode is 21991574.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company’s national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

