iRhythm Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the close of trading on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.