 

Gap Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on March 4

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results by press release on March 4, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a summary of Gap Inc.’s fourth quarter results during a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-855-5000-GPS or 1-855-500-0477 (participant passcode: 1582503). International callers may dial 1-323-794-2078. The webcast can be accessed at investors.gapinc.com.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.



