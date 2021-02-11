 

Gannett Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

11.02.2021   

Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Gannett’s website, investors.gannett.com.

All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-855-319-1124 (from within the U.S.) or 1-703-563-6359 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “Gannett Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call” or access code “6922159”.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at investors.gannett.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the call’s completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 8, 2021 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “6922159”.

About Gannett
 Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to the communities in our network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Its portfolio includes the USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S. and Guam, and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary with over 140 local media brands operating in the United Kingdom. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc. and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, formerly GateHouse Live. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.



08.02.21
Rocket Mortgage’s “Certain Is Better – Tracy Morgan, Dave Bautista & Liza Koshy” Wins USA TODAY’s 33rd Annual Super Bowl Ad Meter Competition
01.02.21
Gannett Announces $1.045 Billion Debt Refinancing
28.01.21
Gannett Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index
26.01.21
USA TODAY Launches 33rd Ad Meter Competition
19.01.21
Gannett Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Financial Results
14.01.21
Gannett Presents at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference