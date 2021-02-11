Assured Guaranty Ltd. to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) (the Company) today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Atlantic Time) on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The press release and Assured Guaranty Ltd.'s Financial Supplement for December 31, 2020 will be available in the Investor Information section of the Company's website located at AssuredGuaranty.com.

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Atlantic Time) on Friday, February 26, 2021. The conference call will be available via live and archived webcast in the Investor Information section of the Company's website at AssuredGuaranty.com or by dialing 1-877-281-1545 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-902-6609 (International). A replay of the call will be made available through May 26, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), passcode 10152453. The replay will be available one hour after the conference call ends.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO), Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets and also provides asset management services. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

