UNFI Announces Repricing of Senior Secured Term Loan

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced that it has successfully completed the repricing of its senior secured term loan facility. The amendment to the term loan agreement, among other things, reduced the Applicable Rate (as defined in the term loan agreement) from 4.25% to 3.50% for LIBOR-based loans, while the LIBOR floor remains at 0.00%. All other material terms of the term loan, including operating covenants and maturity date, were unchanged by the amendment.

