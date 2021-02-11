Ooma Schedules Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, March 1, 2021. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 233-4456, using conference ID 2657676. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (647) 689-4135, using conference ID 2657676.