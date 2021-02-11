 

Ooma Schedules Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, March 1, 2021. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 233-4456, using conference ID 2657676. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (647) 689-4135, using conference ID 2657676.

The webcast will be accessible on Ooma’s investor relations website at https://investors.ooma.com for a period of at least one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 1, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, March 8, 2021. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call +1 (800) 585-8367 and use conference code 2657676. International parties should call +1 (416) 621-4642 and use conference code 2657676.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features, including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.



