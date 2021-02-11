IFF to Present at 2021 CAGNY Conference

IFF (NYSE: IFF) announced today that Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Andreas Fibig will be a featured speaker at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York's annual conference, to be held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. A pre-recorded webcast of their presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:40 a.m. ET. Following the session, a replay will be accessible at ir.iff.com .

