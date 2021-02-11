 

IFF to Present at 2021 CAGNY Conference

IFF (NYSE: IFF) announced today that Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Andreas Fibig will be a featured speaker at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York's annual conference, to be held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. A pre-recorded webcast of their presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:40 a.m. ET. Following the session, a replay will be accessible at ir.iff.com.

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and sensorial experiences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.



