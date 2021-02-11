Broadmark Realty Capital Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate secured finance company, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021. A conference call to discuss the results will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.broadmark.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.