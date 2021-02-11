 

Broadmark Realty Capital Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 22:15  |  19   |   |   

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate secured finance company, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021. A conference call to discuss the results will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:
 A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.broadmark.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
 Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-300-8521
International: 1-412-317-6026

Conference Call Playback:
 Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 10152399
The playback can be accessed through March 11, 2021.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is an internally managed commercial real estate finance company that offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital manages and services its loan portfolio across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Broadmark Realty Capital Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate secured finance company, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Aegon reports second half-year 2020 results
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Broadmark Realty Capital Announces 2020 Tax Treatment of Dividends

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.07.20
1
Broadmark Realty Capital: der unbekannte Monatszahler