UDR Prices $300 Million of 2.100% Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Notes Due 2033 and Announces Redemption of All Outstanding 4.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due October 2025

Interest on the notes is payable semiannually on June 15 and December 15 with the first interest payment on June 15, 2021. The notes will mature on June 15, 2033 unless redeemed prior to that date.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR ), announced today that it has priced an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.100% senior unsecured medium-term notes due June 15, 2033. The notes were priced at 99.592% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest from February 26, 2021 to yield 2.138% to maturity.

The notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by United Dominion Realty, L.P.

The Company also announced that it will redeem all $300 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.00% medium-term notes due October 2025 (CUSIP No. 90265EAK6).

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay indebtedness, including the redemption of the 4.00% medium-term notes due 2025 (plus the make-whole amount and accrued and unpaid interest), to fund potential acquisitions or for other general corporate purposes.

The settlement of the offering is expected to occur on February 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., Regions Securities LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC and Truist Securities, Inc. are the joint book-running managers for the offering. BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. are the co-managers for the offering.

This offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company’s currently effective shelf registration statement, which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You may obtain copies of the pricing supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus relating to the offering without charge from the SEC at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting (i) Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, Toll-free: 1-800-645-3751, or by emailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com; (ii) PNC Capital Markets LLC Toll-free: 1-855-881-0697; or (iii) U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, Toll-free: 1 877-558-2607.