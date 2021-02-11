 

UDR Prices $300 Million of 2.100% Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Notes Due 2033 and Announces Redemption of All Outstanding 4.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due October 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 22:16  |  45   |   |   

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today that it has priced an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.100% senior unsecured medium-term notes due June 15, 2033. The notes were priced at 99.592% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest from February 26, 2021 to yield 2.138% to maturity.

Interest on the notes is payable semiannually on June 15 and December 15 with the first interest payment on June 15, 2021. The notes will mature on June 15, 2033 unless redeemed prior to that date.

The notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by United Dominion Realty, L.P.

The Company also announced that it will redeem all $300 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.00% medium-term notes due October 2025 (CUSIP No. 90265EAK6).

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay indebtedness, including the redemption of the 4.00% medium-term notes due 2025 (plus the make-whole amount and accrued and unpaid interest), to fund potential acquisitions or for other general corporate purposes.

The settlement of the offering is expected to occur on February 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., Regions Securities LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC and Truist Securities, Inc. are the joint book-running managers for the offering. BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. are the co-managers for the offering.

This offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company’s currently effective shelf registration statement, which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You may obtain copies of the pricing supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus relating to the offering without charge from the SEC at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting (i) Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, Toll-free: 1-800-645-3751, or by emailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com; (ii) PNC Capital Markets LLC Toll-free: 1-855-881-0697; or (iii) U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, Toll-free: 1 877-558-2607.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UDR Prices $300 Million of 2.100% Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Notes Due 2033 and Announces Redemption of All Outstanding 4.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due October 2025 UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today that it has priced an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.100% senior unsecured medium-term notes due June 15, 2033. The notes were priced at 99.592% of the principal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Aegon reports second half-year 2020 results
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
UDR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results and 2021 Guidance
21.01.21
UDR Reports Tax Status of 2020 Distributions