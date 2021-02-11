Ducommun Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Revenue of $157.8 million

GAAP net income of $9.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share

Adjusted net income for the quarter of $10.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share

Gross margin increased 60 basis points year-over-year to 22.1%

Adjusted EBITDA of $22.8 million, or 14.4% of revenues, an increase of 90 basis points year-over-year



“I am proud of the Ducommun team continuing to move forward in the fourth quarter and delivering excellent results. The numbers show the strength of our product lines, diversity of our customer base and performance positions us well for the future,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Our military and space revenue rose more than 25% in both the fourth quarter and the year as a whole, resulting in total 2020 revenue of almost $425 million, a new record for the Company. At the same time, ongoing cost saving projects and our lean operations initiatives along with an improved product mix, drove fourth quarter gross margins up 60 basis points year-over-year, to 22.1%, and earnings of $0.80 per diluted share. The positive results during the pandemic are a clear signal that Ducommun's value offering to the marketplace and operational performance will deliver for our shareholders in the future.

“With a defense backlog* at all time highs and some forecasted stability in our commercial business, we are optimistic about the quarters to come. Given improving fundamentals in aircraft production, and pent up demand for air travel post pandemic, the Company is in great shape to weather the remaining headwinds and drive higher growth in the second half of 2021, with the 2022 outlook being even better. I want to thank our employees for their dedication to our success, Ducommun's investors for their support, and our customers for their loyalty throughout 2020.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $157.8 million, compared to $186.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The 15.6% decrease year-over-year was primarily due to the following:

$42.2 million lower revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower build rates on large aircraft platforms; and

$10.1 million lower revenue within the Company’s Industrial end-use markets due to timing of customer requirements; partially offset by

$23.2 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on various missile platforms and military fixed-wing aircraft platforms.



Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $9.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $8.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net income year-over-year was due to lower interest expense of $2.6 million, lower SG&A expense of $2.4 million, and lower income tax expense of $1.6 million, partially offset by a $5.3 million decrease in gross profit due to lower revenue.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $34.8 million, or 22.1% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $40.1 million, or 21.5% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in gross margin percentage year-over-year was due to favorable product mix, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing volume and higher compensation and benefit costs.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $11.6 million, or 7.3% of revenue, compared to $15.2 million, or 8.1% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year decrease was due to lower revenue, partially offset by lower SG&A expenses. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $12.9 million, or 8.2%, compared to $15.8 million, or 8.4% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.6 million compared to $5.2 million in the comparable period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease was due to lower interest rates, partially offset by a higher outstanding balance on the Company's revolving credit facilities as a result of drawing down $50.0 million during the first quarter of 2020 to hold as cash on hand, $25.0 million of which was repaid during the three months ended December 31, 2020. The net $25.0 million draw down on the revolving credit facility remained as cash on hand as of December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $22.8 million, or 14.4% of revenue, compared to $25.2 million, or 13.5% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2019.

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of December 31, 2020 was $822.0 million compared to $910.2 million as of December 31, 2019. Under ASC 606, the Company defines remaining performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of December 31, 2020 were $779.7 million compared to $745.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems reported net revenue for the current quarter of $99.1 million, compared to $96.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$17.6 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on various missile platforms and military fixed-wing aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$10.1 million lower revenue within the Company’s Industrial end-use markets due to timing of customer requirements; and

$4.7 million lower revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due lower build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms, regional and business aircraft platforms, and large aircraft platforms.



Electronic Systems operating income for the current year fourth quarter of $11.5 million, or 11.6% of revenue, compared to $9.9 million, or 10.2% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2019. The year-over-year increase was due to favorable manufacturing volume and favorable product mix, partially offset by higher compensation and benefit costs.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems reported net revenue for the current quarter of $58.7 million, compared to $90.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease was due to the following:

$37.6 million lower revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower build rates on large aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$5.7 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on various missile platforms.

Structural Systems operating income for the current-year fourth quarter was $6.2 million, or 10.6% of revenue, compared to $11.6 million, or 12.8% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease was due to unfavorable manufacturing volume and higher compensation and benefit costs, partially offset by favorable product mix.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expense

CG&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.1 million, or 3.9% of total Company revenue, compared to $6.3 million, or 3.4% of total Company revenue, in the comparable quarter in the prior year.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, earnings guidance and any statements about the Company’s plans, growth in the second half of 2021, outlook for 2022, strategies, future demand, and prospects. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: whether the anticipated pre-tax restructuring charges will be sufficient to address all anticipated restructuring costs, including related to employee separation, facilities consolidation, inventory write-down and other asset impairments; whether the expected cost savings from the restructuring will ultimately be obtained in the amount and during the period anticipated; whether the restructuring in the affected areas will be sufficient to build a more cost efficient, focused, higher margin enterprise with higher returns for the Company's shareholders; the impact of the Company’s debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the Company’s end-use markets are cyclical; the Company depends upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company’s business depends upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company is subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; contracts with some of the Company’s customers contain provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry could adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the Company relies on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company uses estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities could adversely affect the Company’s financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures may adversely impact the Company’s business and operations; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, February 11, 2021, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov ).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, Guaymas fire related expenses, inventory purchase accounting adjustments, and other debt refinancing costs), non-GAAP operating income and as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP earnings, and non-GAAP earnings per share. In addition, certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies. We define backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein is greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond our control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in several programs to a greater extent than our net revenues. Backlog in industrial markets tends to be of a shorter duration and is generally fulfilled within a three month period. As a result of these factors, trends in our overall level of backlog may not be indicative of trends in our future net revenues.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars In thousands)

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,466 $ 39,584 Accounts receivable, net 58,025 67,133 Contract assets 154,028 106,670 Inventories 129,223 112,482 Production cost of contracts 6,971 9,402 Other current assets 5,571 5,497 Total Current Assets 410,284 340,768 Property and Equipment, Net 109,990 115,216 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,348 19,105 Goodwill 170,830 170,917 Intangibles, Net 124,744 138,362 Deferred Income Taxes 33 55 Other Assets 5,118 6,006 Total Assets $ 837,347 $ 790,429 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 63,980 $ 82,597 Contract liabilities 28,264 14,517 Accrued and other liabilities 40,526 37,620 Operating lease liabilities 3,132 2,956 Current portion of long-term debt 7,000 7,000 Total Current Liabilities 142,902 144,690 Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion 311,922 300,887 Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities 14,555 17,565 Deferred Income Taxes 16,992 16,766 Other Long-Term Liabilities 21,642 17,721 Total Liabilities 508,013 497,629 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 117 116 Additional paid-in capital 97,090 88,399 Retained earnings 241,727 212,553 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,600 ) (8,268 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 329,334 292,800 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 837,347 $ 790,429

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Quarterly Information Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net Revenues $ 157,786 $ 186,926 $ 628,941 $ 721,088 Cost of Sales 122,985 146,815 491,203 568,891 Gross Profit 34,801 40,111 137,738 152,197 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 22,555 24,933 89,808 95,964 Restructuring Charges 656 — 2,424 — Operating Income 11,590 15,178 45,506 56,233 Interest Expense (2,585 ) (5,150 ) (13,653 ) (18,290 ) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt — (180 ) — (180 ) Other Income, Net 29 — 128 — Income Before Taxes 9,034 9,848 31,981 37,763 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (619 ) 977 2,807 5,302 Net Income $ 9,653 $ 8,871 $ 29,174 $ 32,461 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.77 $ 2.50 $ 2.82 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.75 $ 2.45 $ 2.75 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 11,720 11,568 11,676 11,518 Diluted 12,070 11,837 11,932 11,792 Gross Profit % 22.1 % 21.5 % 21.9 % 21.1 % SG&A % 14.3 % 13.3 % 14.3 % 13.3 % Operating Income % 7.3 % 8.1 % 7.2 % 7.8 % Net Income % 6.1 % 4.7 % 4.6 % 4.5 % Effective Tax (Benefit) Rate (6.9 ) % 9.9 % 8.8 % 14.0 %

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Years Ended %

Change December

31, 2020 December

31, 2019 %

of Net Revenues

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2019 %

Change December

31, 2020 December

31, 2019 %

of Net Revenues

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2019 Net Revenues Electronic Systems 2.9 % $ 99,093 $ 96,328 62.8 % 51.5 % 9.0 % $ 392,633 $ 360,373 62.4 % 50.0 % Structural Systems (35.2 ) % 58,693 90,598 37.2 % 48.5 % (34.5 ) % 236,308 360,715 37.6 % 50.0 % Total Net Revenues (15.6 ) % $ 157,786 $ 186,926 100.0 % 100.0 % (12.8 ) % $ 628,941 $ 721,088 100.0 % 100.0 % Segment Operating Income Electronic Systems $ 11,467 $ 9,863 11.6 % 10.2 % $ 51,894 $ 38,613 13.2 % 10.7 % Structural Systems 6,211 11,637 10.6 % 12.8 % 19,584 46,836 8.3 % 13.0 % 17,678 21,500 71,478 85,449 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (1) (6,088 ) (6,322 ) (3.9 ) % (3.4 ) % (25,972 ) (29,216 ) (4.1 ) % (4.1 ) % Total Operating Income $ 11,590 $ 15,178 7.3 % 8.1 % $ 45,506 $ 56,233 7.2 % 7.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronic Systems Operating Income $ 11,467 $ 9,863 $ 51,894 $ 38,613 Depreciation and Amortization 3,447 3,568 14,038 14,170 Restructuring Charges 264 — 596 — 15,178 13,431 15.3 % 13.9 % 66,528 52,783 16.9 % 14.6 % Structural Systems Operating Income 6,211 11,637 19,584 46,836 Depreciation and Amortization 3,603 3,913 14,559 13,663 Restructuring Charges 392 — 1,828 — Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments — 511 — 511 Guaymas Fire Related Expenses 682 — 1,704 — 10,888 16,061 18.6 % 17.7 % 37,675 61,010 15.9 % 16.9 % Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (1) Operating loss (6,088 ) (6,322 ) (25,972 ) (29,216 ) Other Income 29 — 128 — Depreciation and Amortization 59 73 253 472 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 2,694 1,839 9,299 7,161 Other Debt Refinancing Costs — 77 — 77 (3,306 ) (4,333 ) (16,292 ) (21,506 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,760 $ 25,159 14.4 % 13.5 % $ 87,911 $ 92,287 14.0 % 12.8 % Capital Expenditures Electronic Systems $ 1,519 $ 688 $ 5,037 $ 5,508 Structural Systems 4,170 3,230 8,570 13,338 Corporate Administration — — — — Total Capital Expenditures $ 5,689 $ 3,918 $ 13,607 $ 18,846

(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET REVENUES RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Years Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income December

31,

2020 December

31,

2019 %

of Net Revenues

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2019 December

31,

2020 December

31,

2019 %

of Net Revenues

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2019 GAAP Operating income $ 11,590 $ 15,178 $ 45,506 $ 56,233 GAAP Operating income - Electronic Systems $ 11,467 $ 9,863 $ 51,894 $ 38,613 Adjustments: Restructuring charges 264 — 596 — Adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems 11,731 9,863 11.8 % 10.2 % 52,490 38,613 13.4 % 10.7 % GAAP Operating income - Structural Systems 6,211 11,637 19,584 46,836 Adjustments: Restructuring charges 392 — 1,828 — Inventory purchase accounting adjustments — 511 — 511 Guaymas fire related expenses 682 — 1,704 — Adjusted operating income - Structural Systems 7,285 12,148 12.4 % 13.4 % 23,116 47,347 9.8 % 13.1 % GAAP Operating loss - Corporate (6,088 ) (6,322 ) (25,972 ) (29,216 ) Adjustment: Other debt refinancing costs — 77 — 77 Adjusted operating loss - Corporate (6,088 ) (6,245 ) (25,972 ) (29,139 ) Total adjustments 1,338 588 4,128 588 Adjusted operating income $ 12,928 $ 15,766 8.2 % 8.4 % $ 49,634 $ 56,821 7.9 % 7.9 %

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Years Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Earnings December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 GAAP Net income $ 9,653 $ 8,871 $ 29,174 $ 32,461 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 551 — 2,036 — Guaymas fire related expenses (1) 573 — 1,431 — Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (2) — 409 — 409 Loss on extinguishment of debt (2) — 144 — 144 Other debt refinancing costs (2) — 62 — 62 Total adjustments 1,124 615 3,467 615 Adjusted net income $ 10,777 $ 9,486 $ 32,641 $ 33,076





Three Months Ended Years Ended GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) $ 0.80 $ 0.75 $ 2.45 $ 2.75 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 0.04 — 0.17 — Guaymas fire related expenses (1) 0.05 — 0.12 — Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (2) — 0.03 — 0.03 Loss on extinguishment of debt (2) — 0.01 — 0.01 Other debt refinancing costs (2) — 0.01 — 0.01 Total adjustments 0.09 0.05 0.29 0.05 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.89 $ 0.80 $ 2.74 $ 2.80 Shares used for adjusted diluted EPS 12,070 11,837 11,932 11,792

(1) Includes tax rate of 16.0% for 2020 adjustments.

(2) Includes tax rate of 20.0% for 2019 adjustments.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

(In thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Consolidated Ducommun Military and space $ 529,663 $ 451,293 Commercial aerospace 268,326 430,642 Industrial 24,019 28,286 Total $ 822,008 $ 910,221 Electronic Systems Military and space $ 404,144 $ 311,027 Commercial aerospace 56,719 75,719 Industrial 24,019 28,286 Total $ 484,882 $ 415,032 Structural Systems Military and space $ 125,519 $ 140,266 Commercial aerospace 211,607 354,923 Total $ 337,126 $ 495,189

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of as of December 31, 2020 was $822.0 million compared to $910.2 million as of December 31, 2019. Under ASC 606, the Company defines remaining performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of December 31, 2020 were $779.7 million compared to $745.3 million as of December 31, 2019.