 

ION announces new appointment to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 22:21  |  45   |   |   

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced the election of Mr. Zhang ShaoHua to its Board of Directors effective February 8, 2021.  

Under an Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and BGP Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation (‘BGP”), BGP has the right to appoint a nominee to the Company’s Board of Directors, and to replace that nominee from time to time. Mr. Zhang’s appointment came as his predecessor on our Board, Mr. Zheng HuaSheng, transferred to another China National Petroleum Corporation company. Our Board approved Mr. Zhang’s appointment unanimously.

Mr. Zhang is currently General Manager of BGP, the world's largest land seismic contractor. Having spent over 30 years in the seismic industry, he has a strong technical background as well as significant management experience. Mr. Zhang began his career at BGP in geophysics and held three key technology Director roles running the Acquisition Technical Department, Science and Technology Department, and finally the R&D Center. In 2018, he was promoted to Chief Geophysicist of BGP.

Mr. Zhang holds a Master’s degree in Geophysical Prospecting from Changchun College of Geology (presently Jilin University) and a Master’s of Business Administration degree from the University of South Alabama.

Jay Lapeyre, Chairman of the Board, said this of the transition, “On behalf of ION and our Board of Directors, I would like to extend our appreciation to Zheng HuaSheng for serving on the Board and for his contributions to the Company. Simultaneously, I would like to welcome Zhang ShaoHua, who brings significant industry knowledge and leadership experience to ION. His technical expertise will prove particularly beneficial as we continue to execute on our refined strategy and develop new offerings to capitalize on the energy transition and digitalization opportunities that optimize decision-making and value for clients.”

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, ports and defense industries, enabling clients to optimize operations and deliver superior returns. Learn more at iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mike Morrison, +1 281.879.3615
mike.morrison@iongeo.com

ION (Media relations)

Vice President, Communications
Rachel White, +1 281.781.1168
rachel.white@iongeo.com

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ION announces new appointment to its Board of Directors HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced the election of Mr. Zhang ShaoHua to its Board of Directors effective February 8, 2021.   Under an Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units