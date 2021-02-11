ION announces new appointment to its Board of Directors

Under an Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and BGP Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation (‘BGP”), BGP has the right to appoint a nominee to the Company’s Board of Directors, and to replace that nominee from time to time. Mr. Zhang’s appointment came as his predecessor on our Board, Mr. Zheng HuaSheng, transferred to another China National Petroleum Corporation company. Our Board approved Mr. Zhang’s appointment unanimously.

Mr. Zhang is currently General Manager of BGP, the world's largest land seismic contractor. Having spent over 30 years in the seismic industry, he has a strong technical background as well as significant management experience. Mr. Zhang began his career at BGP in geophysics and held three key technology Director roles running the Acquisition Technical Department, Science and Technology Department, and finally the R&D Center. In 2018, he was promoted to Chief Geophysicist of BGP.

Mr. Zhang holds a Master’s degree in Geophysical Prospecting from Changchun College of Geology (presently Jilin University) and a Master’s of Business Administration degree from the University of South Alabama.

Jay Lapeyre, Chairman of the Board, said this of the transition, “On behalf of ION and our Board of Directors, I would like to extend our appreciation to Zheng HuaSheng for serving on the Board and for his contributions to the Company. Simultaneously, I would like to welcome Zhang ShaoHua, who brings significant industry knowledge and leadership experience to ION. His technical expertise will prove particularly beneficial as we continue to execute on our refined strategy and develop new offerings to capitalize on the energy transition and digitalization opportunities that optimize decision-making and value for clients.”

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, ports and defense industries, enabling clients to optimize operations and deliver superior returns. Learn more at iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mike Morrison, +1 281.879.3615

mike.morrison@iongeo.com

ION (Media relations)

Vice President, Communications

Rachel White, +1 281.781.1168

rachel.white@iongeo.com