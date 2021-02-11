Pool Corporation CFO to Participate in Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Mark W. Joslin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in investor meetings at Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 18, 2021.



Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 400 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.