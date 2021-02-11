Mercury Recognized as One of Massachusetts' Fastest-Growing Middle-Market Companies

Only aerospace and defense company included on Boston Business Journal's 2021 list

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced it has been named one of the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) Middle Market Leaders, a ranking of the 50 fastest- growing companies in Massachusetts. Mercury ranked 10th based on its 2017 to 2019 revenue growth and joins other rapidly growing Massachusetts-based companies on the exclusive list including Abiomed, Forrester Research and Rapid7.



"We're honored that The Boston Business Journal recognized Mercury for our financial performance, especially during a period marked by a pandemic," said Mark Aslett, Mercury's president and chief executive officer. "COVID-19 didn't highjack our agenda – it simply accelerated our adoption and adaption to a more agile work environment, for which we had already laid a strong foundation. Because of this commitment to digital transformation, we came out of crisis mode faster, protecting our employees' health, safety and livelihoods while delivering on our commitments to our customers and shareholders. I am confident in our future as we continue to develop technology critical to a safer, more secure world."