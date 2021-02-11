Mercury Recognized as One of Massachusetts' Fastest-Growing Middle-Market Companies
Only aerospace and defense company included on Boston Business Journal's 2021 list
ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in
trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced it has been named one of the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) Middle Market Leaders, a ranking of the 50 fastest-
growing companies in Massachusetts. Mercury ranked 10th based on its 2017 to 2019 revenue growth and joins other rapidly growing Massachusetts-based companies on the exclusive list
including Abiomed, Forrester Research and Rapid7.
"We're honored that The Boston Business Journal recognized Mercury for our financial performance, especially during a period marked by a pandemic," said Mark Aslett, Mercury's president and chief executive officer. "COVID-19 didn't highjack our agenda – it simply accelerated our adoption and adaption to a more agile work environment, for which we had already laid a strong foundation. Because of this commitment to digital transformation, we came out of crisis mode faster, protecting our employees' health, safety and livelihoods while delivering on our commitments to our customers and shareholders. I am confident in our future as we continue to develop technology critical to a safer, more secure world."
This is Mercury's second appearance on the BBJ Middle Market Leaders list, ranking 11th last year, and the only aerospace and defense company recognized. The list is compiled through BBJ research and includes private and public companies across all industries, from life sciences and technology to construction, professional services and more. To qualify, companies must report annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion for 2017, 2018 and 2019. The BBJ ranking of firms uses a weighted final score that incorporates their three-year growth and total revenue.
In December 2020, Mercury was ranked 50th on the FORTUNE "100 Fastest-Growing Companies” list and was the highest-ranking aerospace and defense company included. The company also garnered recent recognition from The Boston Globe as one of the Top Places to Work for 2020, Glassdoor, which named CEO Mark Aslett as the Highest Rated CEO During COVID-19, and Executive Mosaic, which awarded Aslett a coveted spot on its annual Wash100 listing.
