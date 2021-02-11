SilverCrest Announces US$120 Million Bought Deal Financing

The Underwriters have been granted an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part, at any time within 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase from the Company up to an additional 15% of the Shares offered under the Offering.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (“SilverCrest” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) co-led by Scotiabank, Raymond James Ltd., and RBC Capital Markets, pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal basis, 13,050,000 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) at a price of US$9.20 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$120 million (the “Offering”).

The principal objectives for use of the net proceeds of the Offering are to expand the Las Chispas resources and reserves through further drilling, to optimize the mine and processing plant design, to explore regional targets, and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 22, 2021 and is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary securities regulatory approvals and the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American.

The Shares will be offered in all provinces of Canada (except Québec) pursuant to a short form base shelf prospectus as accompanied by a prospectus supplement and will be offered in the United States pursuant to a supplement to the Company’s registration statement on Form F-10 registering the Shares under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to the Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System adopted by the United States and Canada. The Shares may also be offered on a private placement basis in certain jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States pursuant to applicable prospectus exemptions. However, there will not be any sale of Shares in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws of such province, state or jurisdiction.