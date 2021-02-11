GenMark Diagnostics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year earnings results after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Management will hold a conference call to review the company's financial performance starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast.



The link to the webcast will be available on the GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. website at www.genmarkdx.com under the investor relations section and will be archived for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5847 (US/Canada) or (253) 237-1154 (International) and use the conference ID number 6957136 approximately five minutes prior to the start time.