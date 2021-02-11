 

ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation at Upcoming SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 22:30  |  14   |   |   

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Susan Altschuller, Chief Financial Officer, and Anna Berkenblit, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled for February 25, 2021 at 3:40pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investors and Media section of the Company's website, www.immunogen.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to “target a better now.”

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation at Upcoming SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Susan Altschuller, Chief Financial Officer, and Anna Berkenblit, Chief Medical Officer, will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Aegon reports second half-year 2020 results
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
29.01.21
ImmunoGen Announces Conference Call to Discuss Its 2020 Operating Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
382
Immunogen: Mirvetuximab soravtansine ein zukünftiger Blockbuster