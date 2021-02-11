Jonathan Pruzan to Speak at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
Jonathan Pruzan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum which will be held in a virtual format on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. (ET).
Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
