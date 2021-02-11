Orthofix Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 26, 2021
Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before market open on Friday, February 26, 2021. Jon Serbousek, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Rice, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to review the Company’s results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day.
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (833) 670-0709 in the U.S. and (343) 761-2533 outside the U.S., and referencing the conference ID 6288562. A replay of the call will be available for three weeks by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. or (416) 621-4642 outside the U.S., and entering the conference ID 6288562. A webcast of the conference call may be accessed at ir.Orthofix.com.
About Orthofix:
Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device and biologics company with a spine and extremities focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as we partner with health care professionals to improve patients’ lives. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedic extremities products are distributed in more than 70 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.Orthofix.com.
