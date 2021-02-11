Orthofix to Present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Virtual Conference on February 19

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Serbousek and Chief Financial Officer Doug Rice will participate in a fireside chat during the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Virtual Conference, Friday, February 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format, and one-on-one meetings will be held before and immediately following the fireside chat.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website at ir.Orthofix.com.