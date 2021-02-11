 

Orthofix to Present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Virtual Conference on February 19

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Serbousek and Chief Financial Officer Doug Rice will participate in a fireside chat during the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Virtual Conference, Friday, February 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format, and one-on-one meetings will be held before and immediately following the fireside chat.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website at ir.Orthofix.com.

About Orthofix:

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device and biologics company with a spine and extremities focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as we partner with health care professionals to improve patients’ lives. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedic extremities products are distributed in more than 70 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.Orthofix.com.



