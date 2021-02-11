 

Office Properties Income Trust Ranks Third on Boston Business Journal’s 2021 Middle Market Leaders List

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today was named one of the fastest growing middle market companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) in its 2021 Middle Market Leaders ranking. With total revenues of $678.4 million for 2019, OPI ranked third on the list.

The BBJ’s Middle Market Leaders list ranks publicly traded and private companies with revenues of between $25 million and $1 billion by two-year revenue growth. This is the second consecutive year that OPI is appearing on the list after ranking 17th last year.

Chris Bilotto, President and Chief Operating Officer of OPI, made the following statement:

“We are proud to be recognized once again on the BBJ’s Middle Market Leaders list. Our second consecutive appearance highlights the careful stewardship of our manager, The RMR Group, in executing OPI’s business strategy.”

OPI’s manager, the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), was also honored for the second consecutive year as part of the BBJ’s Middle Market Leaders, placing 29th after ranking first among middle market companies in Massachusetts last year. Another RMR client company, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) also placed on the 2021 Middle Market Leaders list, ranking 49th.

Office Properties Income Trust is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.



