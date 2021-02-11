 

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Named to Boston Business Journal’s 2021 Middle Market Leaders Ranking

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) today announced it was named one of the fastest growing middle market companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) in its 2021 Middle Market Leaders ranking. With total revenues of $229.2 million in 2019, ILPT earned 49th place on the list, which ranks publicly traded and private companies with revenues of between $25 million and $1 billion by two-year revenue growth.

John Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer of ILPT, made the following statement:

“We are pleased to have ILPT’s growth recognized by the Boston Business Journal. ILPT’s ranking among the fastest growing middle market companies in Massachusetts reflects the work and stewardship of our manager, The RMR Group, in executing our business strategy. We are proud to debut on this list and be one of the few real estate organizations honored.”

ILPT’s manager, the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), was also honored, ranking 29th after ranking first among middle market companies in Massachusetts last year. Another RMR client company, Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) placed third on the list, after ranking 17th last year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.



Wertpapier


