 

Bionano Genomics to Present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 22:42  |  32   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that company management will present virtually at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference. Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 1:30 pm PST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to view on the Events page in the Investors section of Bionano’s website at https://ir.bionanogenomics.com/ and will be archived on Bionano’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Bionano Genomics
Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: Saphyr’s capabilities in comparison to and in conjunction with other genome analysis technologies, including in the comprehensive analysis of cancer genomes; the potential for Saphyr to reduce or eliminate sequential and confirmatory assays and expedite patient treatment; our expectations regarding the adoption of Saphyr as a clinical tool to replace traditional standard of care cytogenomic testing methods; and the execution of Bionano’s strategy. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS
Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 (617) 430-7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Darren Opland, PhD
LifeSci Communications
+1 (617) 733-7668
darren@lifescicomms.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bionano Genomics to Present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that company management will present virtually at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference. Erik Holmlin, PhD, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Method for Solid Tumor Analysis with Saphyr Published by Penn State Institute for Personalized Medicine, Opening Largest Oncology Market to Optical Genome Mapping
09.02.21
Largest Hospital Diagnostic Lab in Canada Pilots Bionano’s Saphyr; Seeking to Convert 30-Year-Old Workflow Based on Multiple Technologies Into a Single, High-Resolution Assay to Transform Cancer Diagnosis
05.02.21
Presentation Recordings from Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, its Most Attended Event to Date, Now Available Online
02.02.21
Saphyr Study Is First to Analyze Cancer Regulation at Level of Single DNA Molecules, Opens Promising New Avenue of Cancer Research
29.01.21
Dr. Gordana Raca from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Presents Findings That Show Saphyr Detects Druggable Gene Fusions in Pediatric Acute Leukemias that NGS and Cytogenetics Missed
27.01.21
Bionano Chief Medical Officer Presents Vision for Optical Genome Mapping as a First Line Clinical Tool for Cancer and Genetic Disease Testing at Festival of Genomics & Biodata
26.01.21
Bionano Significantly Reduces Analysis Cost and Time to Actionable Results with Update to its Cloud Compute
25.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
20.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
19.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
293
Bionano Genomics: Novogene adaptiert das Saphyr System von Bionano Genomics u. erweitert sein Dienst