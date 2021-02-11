 

Yamana Gold Declares First Quarter Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 22:30  |  23   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) declares a first quarter dividend of $0.02625 per share (annual $0.105 per share). Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021, will be entitled to receive payment of this dividend on April 14, 2021. The dividend is an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes.

About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com

FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations)
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton
+44 7974 201 715 / +44 203 727 1000

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Berenberg (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Credit Suisse (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ben Lawrence / David Nangle
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7888 8888

(All amounts are expressed in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.)




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yamana Gold Declares First Quarter Dividend TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) declares a first quarter dividend of $0.02625 per share (annual $0.105 per share). Shareholders of record at the close of business …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:35 Uhr
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study Results Delivered for the Odyssey Underground Project at Canadian Malartic With Construction Decision Approved; Adopts Climate Change Strategy
06.02.21
Agnico Eagle Mines: Spannung vor den Zahlen
06.02.21
Explosive NEUVORSTELLUNG: HAMMER-IPO als echter GEHEIMTIPP! Goldprojekte neben Mega-Lagerstätten mit mehr als 100 Mio. Unzen Gold!
30.01.21
GOLD: Edelmetall in Lauerstellung
30.01.21
Newmont Mining: Konsolidierung dominiert
30.01.21
BARRICK GOLD: Neuer Schwung muss her
27.01.21
Agnico Eagle Mines: Verlust einer wichtigen Unterstützung droht
27.01.21
Yamana Gold: Das könnte jetzt bitter werden!
27.01.21
Kinross Gold: Ein Drahtseilakt
27.01.21
goldinvest.de: Yamana Gold übertrifft ursprüngliche Prognosen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22:56 Uhr
3.897
Yamana Gold