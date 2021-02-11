Yamana Gold Declares First Quarter Dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) declares a first quarter dividend of $0.02625 per share (annual $0.105 per share). Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021, will be entitled to receive payment of this dividend on April 14, 2021. The dividend is an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes.



