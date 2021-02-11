 

Eos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call; Participating in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 23:00  |  31   |   |   

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Eos will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results before the U.S. market opens on February 25, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 705-6003, or for international callers (201) 493-6725. The call will also be webcast live from Eos's investor relations website at https://investors.eose.com.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos’s investor relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on February 25, 2021, through March 4, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode will be 13715429.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer, and Sagar Kurada, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • The B. Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
  • The Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Battery Workshop on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

About Eos
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable — and manufactured in the U.S. — it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

Source: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

Contacts

Investors Media
Ed Yuen James McCusker
ir@eose.com media@eose.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call; Participating in Upcoming Investor Conferences EDISON, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced the date for the release of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
EOS ENERGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Eos Energy Enterprises on Behalf of Eos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
23.01.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
23.01.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on Behalf of Investors
22.01.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on Behalf of Investors
19.01.21
EOS ENERGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eos Energy Enterprises on Behalf of Eos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
15.01.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on Behalf of Investors
15.01.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on Behalf of Investors
15.01.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on Behalf of Investors
13.01.21
Eos Energy Enterprises Begins 2021 Propelled by Strong Demand for Energy Storage building a $16MM Orders Backlog