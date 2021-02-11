Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for February 2021

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.02 per common share to be paid on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2021.



These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.