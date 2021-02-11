 

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for February 2021

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.02 per common share to be paid on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2021.

These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold’s focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
t. 403.221.0833
f. 403.221.0888
tf. 1.888.257.1873
e. mdonohue@rife.com
w. www.freeholdroyalties.com




19.01.21
Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces New President and Chief Executive Officer
14.01.21
Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for January 2021