U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the U.S. government has purchased an additional 100 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine, bringing its confirmed order commitment to 300 million doses.

Moderna has supplied 41 million released doses of the vaccine to the U.S. government to date. More than 22 million Americans have received the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention1. Moderna remains on track to deliver the first 100 million doses in the first quarter of 2021 and the second order of 100 million doses in the second quarter of 2021. Moderna is working with its domestic manufacturing partners and the U.S. FDA to continue to explore ways to accelerate delivery, with the goal of providing this new order of 100 million doses before the end of July 2021. Moderna will continue to leverage the Company’s U.S.-based manufacturing infrastructure to supply the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. government.