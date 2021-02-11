 

U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 23:03   

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the U.S. government has purchased an additional 100 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine, bringing its confirmed order commitment to 300 million doses.

Moderna has supplied 41 million released doses of the vaccine to the U.S. government to date. More than 22 million Americans have received the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention1. Moderna remains on track to deliver the first 100 million doses in the first quarter of 2021 and the second order of 100 million doses in the second quarter of 2021. Moderna is working with its domestic manufacturing partners and the U.S. FDA to continue to explore ways to accelerate delivery, with the goal of providing this new order of 100 million doses before the end of July 2021. Moderna will continue to leverage the Company’s U.S.-based manufacturing infrastructure to supply the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. government.

“We appreciate the confidence that the U.S. government has demonstrated in our COVID-19 Vaccine,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We continue to scale up our manufacturing capability, both in and outside of the United States. Our goal is to bring our vaccine to as many people as possible around the world to help end this pandemic. It is encouraging and humbling to know that more than 22 million Americans have already been protected with Moderna’s vaccine.”

Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements

Moderna has confirmed the following supply agreements of committed orders totaling more than 631.5 million doses:

About the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

