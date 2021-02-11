 

NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.275 Quarterly Dividend

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on April 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 1, 2021.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.



