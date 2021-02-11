Forbes Names Hanger One of America’s Best Employers

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care services and solutions, today celebrates being named one of America’s Best Midsized Employers by Forbes . The Austin-based company, comprised of nearly 5,000 employees, was selected through an independent nationwide survey of more than 50,000 American employees working for midsize to large companies. Respondents ranked their willingness to recommend current employers to friends and family, and had the option to nominate other notable organizations within their industry.

“We are grateful for this honor, and proud that we were selected due to positive feedback from our own valued team members, who are powered by our purpose of empowering human potential together,” stated Hanger President and Chief Executive Officer Vinit Asar. “As the leading independent provider of orthotic and prosthetic care, in addition to our resolve to be the provider of choice for our patients, we also strive to be the employer of choice within the profession.”

Forbes’ 2021 America’s Best Employers was compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista. To view the full list of America’s Midsize Employers for 2021, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-midsize-employers/#51148134210f.

About Hanger, Inc. – Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with approximately 800 locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With nearly 160 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic and prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit https://news.hanger.com.

