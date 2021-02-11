 

CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Unisync Announces Additional New Contract Wins

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on February 9 by Unisync Corp. (TSX: UNI), please note that in the third paragraph of the release the contract referenced with the City of Saskatchewan was actually with the City of Saskatoon. The corrected release follows: 

Unisync Corp. (TSX: "UNI") (“Unisync") operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”) which has been manufacturing operational uniforms and accessories to Canada’s Armed Forces for over 50 years.

In addition to the $7.4 million in contract awards announced in the Fall of last year, we are pleased to announce the award of a four year contract to Peerless covering the supply of up to $3.1 million in operational clothing liners to the RCMP. The contract is for firm quantities totalling $1.5 million and an additional $1.6 million exercisable at the option of the RCMP over the remaining three years. We are also pleased to advise that the Department of National Defense (“DND”) has exercised another $1 million option for the supply of duffel bags.

We continue to build our long-term contracted managed services client base at Unisync’s UGL business unit with the recent award of a four year managed services contract to supply the City of Saskatoon transit, fire and police employees with their operational clothing and accessories.

Notwithstanding the effect that Covid-19 has had on our valued hospitality and transportation clients and the resulting temporary affect that this has had on our top-line revenues, we are continuing to fill some of this temporary void with our pivot to PPE products as we build our base of long-term contracted business and broaden our product lines.

About Unisync

Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated north american enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and offshore outsourcing. Our core business is comprised of state-of-the-art eCommerce based B2B/C custom online ordering and program management systems for our long-term contracted tactical and imagewear clients and their employees, as well as a recently launched B2C eCommerce Tactical Gear Experts portal which can be accessed at https://tacticalgearexperts.com/ .

Release of First Quarter Results

Unisync will release its first quart financial results on February 11, 2021.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Matthew Graham, CEO                        

Investor relations contact:
Douglas F Good, Executive Chairman    778-370-1725 or Email dgood@unisyncgroup.com

Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.




Wertpapier


