Tanzanian Gold Corporation Announces Closing of US$21.4 Million Registered Direct Offering

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold, TRX or the Company), today announced that it has successfully closed the previously announced registered direct offering of 32,923,078 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of US$0.65 per share. The Company also issued to the investors warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 16,461,539 shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement. The common stock warrants will be exercisable six months after the date of issuance, have an exercise price of US$0.80 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Net proceeds from the offering were approximately USD$19.8 million and the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for continued development of the Buckreef Gold Project, including capital expenditures, continued exploration, general corporate purposes and working capital.



The offering of common stock was made pursuant to effective shelf registration statements on Form F-3 (File No. 333-250146 and 333-252876) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on November 25, 2020, and February 9, 2021, respectively. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

The warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and the underlying common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws. The Company has undertaken to file a registration statement as soon as practicable.