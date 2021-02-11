Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), an innovative clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co. under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 9,756,098 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $1.025 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 17, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company also has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,463,414 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commission.

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $10,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Diffusion and assuming no exercise of the option to purchase additional shares. Diffusion intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund research and development of our lead product candidate, TSC, including the TCOM Study, the DLCO Study, and other clinical trial activities, and for general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-249057) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective on October 2, 2020 and the accompanying prospectus contained therein. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, and the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering when filed, may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail at placements@hcwco.com or by calling 646-975-6996.