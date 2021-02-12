 

QSAM Biosciences Clarifies Recent Promotional and Trading Activities at the Request of OTC Markets

Austin, Texas;, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QSAM Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB: QSAM) (“QSAM” or the “Company”), today announced that it became aware on February 9, 2021 of certain promotional activities concerning its common stock through notification by Issuer Services at OTC Markets Group (“OTC Markets”), including three electronic newsletters prepared by third parties – Market Caliber, OTC Tip Reporter, and StockOnions.com (the “Newsletters”). The Company was not aware of the Newsletters before receiving copies of the Newsletters from OTC Markets.

The Company recognizes that the Newsletters’ distribution, apparently from February 7 to February 9, 2021, coincided with higher than average trading volume in the Company's common stock. The Company has no knowledge or opinion about whether the Newsletters directly affected trading activity, including volume and stock price. Other factors also may have impacted trading activity in the Company’s stock, which has experienced a steady increase in volume and price since the Company conducted its 25:1 reverse stock split and ticker symbol change in September 2020, and then completed its full transition into the business of radiopharmaceutical development with a new management team in November 2020.

Such additional factors which may have affected trading activity include recently Company-issued and approved press releases highlighting the Company's $2.5 million preferred equity financing on January 28, 2021 led by an experienced institutional investor, the successful results of an important safety study on the Company’s core radiopharmaceutical technology on January 21, 2021, and receipt of a key European patent for its technology on December 10, 2020 (the “Recent Press Releases”). The additional factors also may include an increased number of shares of common stock in the secondary market “float”, primarily from the conversion of promissory notes originally issued by the Company in 2017 and 2018. These debt conversions were initially disclosed in the “subsequent events” section of the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020, filed on November 23, 2020. Several times since November 2020, the Company has updated the total number of shares outstanding and unrestricted shares in the “float” on the OTC Market’s OTCIQ website when additional promissory notes and other legacy liabilities of the Company were converted into shares of common stock, or common stock was otherwise issued.

