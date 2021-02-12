Exponent CEO Joins Prestigious National Academy of Engineering

“It comes as no surprise that Dr. Catherine Corrigan was elected to the United States’ National Academy of Engineering,” said Paul R. Johnston, Ph.D., Chairman, Exponent, “under her leadership Exponent continues to flourish as an institution for scientific excellence.”

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 9, 2021, Catherine Ford Corrigan, Ph.D., joined the United States’ National Academy of Engineering (NAE), receiving one of the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. Dr. Corrigan was recognized for her research on injury mechanics and mitigation as well as her leadership in biomechanical engineering and scientific consulting. Over the past 25 years, Dr. Corrigan has fostered a culture that attracts exceptional talent and accelerates the careers of hundreds of engineers, scientists, physicians, and regulatory consultants at Exponent as they empower clients with solutions for a safe, healthy, sustainable, and technologically complex world.

NAE’s mission is to advance the well-being of the nation by marshalling the expertise and insight of eminent engineers to provide independent advice to the federal government on matters involving engineering and technology. The NAE’s over 2000 peer-elected and international members come from business, academia and government, providing leadership and expertise for projects focused on the relationships between engineering, technology, and quality of life.

Dr. Corrigan said, “Exponent is a home for the best and brightest engineers and scientists in the world. Our more than 900-person consulting staff teach, serve as advisors, and publish in top academic journals and for institutions all while they continue to answer some of the most pressing questions of our lifetime with analytical rigor and technical prowess. My nomination, as both an engineer who started her career at Exponent and in my position as CEO, speaks to the importance and caliber of the work we do every day.”

