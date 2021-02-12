Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 3,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a price to the public of $23.00 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be $69 million. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares of its common stock at the price to the public, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, to advance clinical and preclinical development of its product candidates, prepare for commercialization and other general corporate purposes.