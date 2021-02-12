 

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 3,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021   

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a price to the public of $23.00 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be $69 million. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares of its common stock at the price to the public, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, to advance clinical and preclinical development of its product candidates, prepare for commercialization and other general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird is acting as lead manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on February 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made only by means of a previously filed effective registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; or UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the proposed offering.

Wertpapier


