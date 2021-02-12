Nexa Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Including Adjusted EBITDA of US$403 Million

Nexa Resources S.A. (“Nexa Resources” or “Nexa” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NEXA) (TSX:NEXA) has published its 4Q20 and 2020 Results.

“Nexa delivered solid and sustainable operational results, overcoming the challenges and restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 global outbreak.

We believe that the Nexa Way program, which aims to structurally improve our business model and transform our culture, has assisted us in adeptly navigating this unprecedented scenario. We would not have been able to achieve these results without our team and their enthusiasm to transform.

Following the end of government-mandated temporary suspension of our Peruvian mines and limited smelters production, we safely resumed our activities during the second semester and we are currently running at normal levels. In Brazil, we operated our mines at higher throughput that allowed Nexa to partially compensate the Peruvian reduced volumes.

Our main development project, Aripuanã, is progressing according to the updated project schedule and we are on track to begin production in early 2022.

Moving forward, we remain committed to our capital allocation discipline. With a unique portfolio of projects, we continue to build a path to grow steadily in zinc and copper in the Americas in the long-term.

In addition, we have strengthened our inclusion and plurality program and we are establishing some metrics to enhance the disclosures of our social and environmental programs.

Our balance sheet remains solid and we have proactively adopted measures to continue to strengthen our business and protect our people, contractors and host communities. We are confident that we will be able to continue to create value for all our stakeholders by maximizing the returns of our operations and growth projects, building the mining of the future.”

4Q20 Highlights | Operational and Financial:

Consolidated net revenue reached US$635 million in the fourth quarter compared with US$586 million a year ago mainly driven by higher zinc and copper prices.

Zinc production of 92kt in the quarter was 11% higher than in 4Q19, primarily driven by higher production in Cerro Lindo due to better zinc head grade and in Vazante, which was negatively impacted in 4Q19 by the temporary reduction in processing capacity in response to the trunnion repair. Compared to 3Q20, zinc production increased by 12%.

In 4Q20, metal sales were 162kt, relatively flat year-over-year and 2% higher from 3Q20, mainly driven by the continued demand recovery in our home markets.

Adjusted EBITDA was US$167 million in 4Q20 compared with US$65 million in 4Q19 and US$152 million in 3Q20.

Mining cash cost in 4Q20 was US$0.33/lb compared with US$0.41/lb in 4Q19 mainly driven by higher by-products credits and lower operating costs. Compared to 3Q20, mining cash cost decreased by 1%.

In 4Q20, smelting cash cost was US$0.92/lb compared with US$0.89/lb in 4Q19 mainly driven by higher operating costs and LME prices, partially offset by higher TCs and the Brazilian real depreciation. Compared to 3Q20, smelting cash cost increased by 13%.

Incremental costs related to COVID-19 amounted to US$5.6 million in 4Q20, which were partially offset by other costs savings.

Nexa also recognized a non-cash US$10 million pre-tax impairment loss in 4Q20 primarily related to the suspension of Ambrosia pit (Morro Agudo mine), which was reaching the end of its life of mine.

Net income in 4Q20 totaled US$53 million or US$0.38 earnings per share, including the impairment loss effect.

2020 Highlights: