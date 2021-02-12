Solstice announces share issuance in respect of the Red Lake Extension project
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corporation (TSXV:SGC) (“Solstice”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) is pleased to
announce that, further to our news release dated February 2, 2021 and following receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has issued to Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd.
(“Gravel Ridge”) 300,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) as a portion of the consideration payable by the Company to Gravel Ridge in connection with the option
agreement (“Agreement”) dated February 1, 2021 (“Effective Date”) for an option (“Option”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Lake Extension
project (the “Project”). In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement, the Company has also paid $22,000 to Gravel Ridge on the Effective
Date.
Pursuant to the Agreement, to fully exercise the Option, the Company shall in its sole discretion: (i) make additional cash payments of $84,000 over three years; and (ii) issue an additional 300,000 Common Shares to Gravel Ridge on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date. Upon full exercise of the Option (if any), the Project would be subject to a 1.5% net smelter royalty, of which an aggregate of 1% may be repurchased by the Company subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement.
All Common Shares issuable under the Agreement shall be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of their issuance.
The Company has begun exploration at RLX with an ongoing heliborne magnetic survey covering the entire 33 km2 Project. The survey, which is being flown at 50m spacing, will provide high definition magnetic and structural information to aid further exploration on the project.
For further details of the Agreement and the Project, please see the Company’s news release dated February 2, 2021 available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR.
About Solstice
Solstice is a gold-focussed exploration company engaged in the exploration of our high-quality exploration assets in top tier jurisdictions. Our 33 km2 Red Lake Extension project is located on the north end of the prolific Red Lake Gold District. Our district scale KGP project covers 886 km2 with certain other rights covering an adjacent 683 km2, all with no underlying option or earn in payments. KGP has seen over $12MM dollars spent on significant field work, identified a 10 km2 gold boulder field and now prepared with multiple drill ready targets. KGP is located in Nunavut, Canada only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Solstice has 99.8 million shares outstanding.
