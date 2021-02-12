Solstice announces share issuance in respect of the Red Lake Extension project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corporation (TSXV:SGC) (“Solstice”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) is pleased to announce that, further to our news release dated February 2, 2021 and following receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has issued to Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (“Gravel Ridge”) 300,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) as a portion of the consideration payable by the Company to Gravel Ridge in connection with the option agreement (“Agreement”) dated February 1, 2021 (“Effective Date”) for an option (“Option”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Lake Extension project (the “Project”). In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement, the Company has also paid $22,000 to Gravel Ridge on the Effective Date.



Pursuant to the Agreement, to fully exercise the Option, the Company shall in its sole discretion: (i) make additional cash payments of $84,000 over three years; and (ii) issue an additional 300,000 Common Shares to Gravel Ridge on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date. Upon full exercise of the Option (if any), the Project would be subject to a 1.5% net smelter royalty, of which an aggregate of 1% may be repurchased by the Company subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement.