 

Cosmos Holdings Launches Osteodome in EU

New Proprietary Dietary Supplement Contributes to Normal
Bone and Cartilage Health and Joint Flexibility

Osteodome Is Second Product to Be Marketed throughout the UK
During First Quarter 2021

EU Distribution Network Grows to 1500 Pharmacies with Access to Additional 50,000

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the company") (OTCQX: COSM), a vertically integrated, international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established EU distribution network, announced today the launch of a new, proprietary enhanced dietary supplement, Osteodome. Osteodome is a targeted nutritional supplement specifically designed to support normal bone and cartilage function and joint flexibility.

Osteodome contains glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, Hyaluronic Acid, turmeric, green tea, olive tree extracts, vitamins C, D3, K2, manganese, zinc and other minerals. It is one of the newest offerings in the Sky Premium Life line of luxury nutritional supplements. Like all other Sky Premium Life products, Osteodome is made with the highest quality raw materials and to the highest possible standards, which are, in turn, based on strict pharmaceutical standards and good manufacturing processes (GMP) protocols; these protocols are similar to FDA regulations in the USA. The supplement was formulated, designed and developed entirely by the Cosmos Holdings research and development team.

“Our research and development team has been working all year to develop additional nutraceuticals and supplements for the EU market,” Mr. Siokas continued. “Osteodome is one of a number of products Cosmos will introduce to this market throughout 2021. We expect Osteodome and other nutraceuticals and supplements to contribute substantially to our growth and profitability in 2021.”

Osteodome contributes to:

• normal bone and cartilage function
• supporting joint flexibility
• the normal formation of collagen in the body
• the normal formation of connective tissue in the body
• the normal muscle functions
• the normal absorption of calcium and phosphorus
• the protection of cells from oxidative stress (antioxidant)

“Our research and development team has created unique formulas, with vitamins and herbs, that support specific health needs, a luxury line made with the finest materials, along with a wide range of basic premium quality supplements,” said Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings. “These products promote health and well-being, which we believe are especially important during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sky Premium Life products are available throughout Europe, via our established distribution network, which we have built through relationships with 160+ pharmaceutical wholesale distributors in Europe’s largest markets. We also sell Sky Premium Life supplements directly to 1,500 pharmacies, with access to more than 50,000 pharmacies throughout Europe, and we are of course looking beyond Europe.”

