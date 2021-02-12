Grown Rogue International Announces $3.0 Million Private Placement Financing

MEDFORD, Ore., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grown Rogue International Inc. (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”) (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of engagement with Eight Capital, pursuant to which Eight Capital, acting as sole bookrunner and agent (the “Agent”), has agreed to offer for sale, 13,350,000 Special Warrants of the Company (the “Special Warrants”), on a “best efforts” private placement basis, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Special Warrant of $0.225 (the “Issue Price”) for total gross proceeds of up to $3,003,750 (the “Offering”).

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Each Special Warrant shall be automatically exercisable into units of the Company (the “Units”), as described below. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.30 per Share for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.

Each Special Warrant shall be automatically exercisable into Units of the Company on the date (the “Automatic Exercise Date”) that is the earlier of: (i) the date that is three business days following the date on which the Company obtains a receipt from the applicable securities regulatory authorities (the “Securities Commissions”) for a (final) short form prospectus qualifying distribution of the Units underlying the Special Warrants (the “Qualifying Prospectus”) intended to be no later than the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering (the “Qualification Date”), and (ii) the date that is four months and one day after the Closing of the Offering.

The Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to obtain a receipt from the Securities Commissions for the Qualifying Prospectus or to file a Qualifying Supplement before the date that is 30 days following closing of the Offering (not including the date of closing), provided, however, that there is no assurance that a Qualifying Prospectus or Qualifying Supplement will be filed or that a receipt therefor will be issued by the Securities Commissions prior to the expiry of the statutory four month hold period.