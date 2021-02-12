Decibel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,062,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Decibel. In addition, Decibel has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,059,300 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Decibel's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Friday, February 12, 2021, under the symbol “DBTX.” The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Decibel, are expected to be approximately $127.1 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about Wednesday, February 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup, SVB Leerink, BMO Capital Markets and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 11, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by visiting the SEC’s website or from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831 9146; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808 7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.