Oncorus Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, systemically active viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. All shares of common stock in the offering are being offered by Oncorus. The gross proceeds to Oncorus from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $57.0 million. In addition, Oncorus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 17, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Jefferies, Evercore ISI and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.