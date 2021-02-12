Oncorus Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, systemically active viral immunotherapies to
transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. All
shares of common stock in the offering are being offered by Oncorus. The gross proceeds to Oncorus from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses,
are expected to be $57.0 million. In addition, Oncorus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less
underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 17, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Jefferies, Evercore ISI and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and was declared effective on February 11, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, via telephone at (877) 821-7388 or via email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, via telephone at (800) 747-3924 or via email at prospectus@psc.com.
