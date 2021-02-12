Longeveron Inc. Announces Pricing of an Upsized $26.6 Million Initial Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

The Company has received approval to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “LGVN”, with trading expected to begin on February 12, 2021.

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten initial public offering of 2,660,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $26,600,000 prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 399,000 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 17, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., is acting as sole book-runner for the offering. Alexander Capital L.P. is acting as co-manager.

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC is acting as counsel to the Company. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is acting as counsel to the underwriters.

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") declared effective a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities on February 11, 2021. A final prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments Inc., 17 Battery Place, Suite 625, New York, NY 10004, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@kingswoodcm.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus, which provides more information about the Company and such offering.

