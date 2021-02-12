Verkkokauppa.com announces its refined strategy for the period 2021–2025 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, a pioneer of ecommerce, is refining its strategy for the period 2021–2025. With the refined strategy, Verkkokauppa.com aims for a revenue of one billion euro and a 5% EBIT margin by the end of 2025. At the same time, Verkkokauppa.com will continue its policy of distributing a quarterly growing dividend to shareholders.

Verkkokauppa.com’s vision is to remain as a pioneer of ecommerce also in the next decades through continuous innovation and development. The company’s future growth will be built on five pillars:

1. Excellent customer experience and strong brand. Verkkokauppa.com has more than 1.7 million registered customers. The company’s more than 400,000 customer reviews, over 115,000 monthly active customers, NPS score of 70 and a product return rate of only 1.0% are testimonial to the Verkkokauppa.com’s continuous investments into the best possible customer experience.

2. Efficient fulfilment. Today, Verkkokauppa.com’s delivery next day network covers already 75% of Finns. The company is continuously improving its delivery options further with stores acting as logistic hubs.

3. Superior technology backbone. Thanks to inhouse technology expertise provided by a team of skilled IT professionals, the company has an advanced technology platform on top of which to build new services and features in order to provide the best possible customer experience.

4. Extensive assortment. Verkkokauppa.com offers the widest assortment in its chosen categories in Finland. Highly transparent product information and fair pricing are important elements of company’s customer promise of “Probably always cheaper prices”.

5. Cost competitiveness. The company aims to push its fixed costs below 10% of revenue by 2025 through targeted investments into logistics, processes and automation, supply chain and product management, as well as marketing.