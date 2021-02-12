Arch Therapeutics Announces $6.9 Million Private Placement

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“ Arch ” or the “ Company ”), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to raise approximately $6.9 million through the issuance of an aggregate 43,125,002 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 32,343,751 shares of common stock, at a combined purchase price of $0.16 per share of common stock and associated warrant in a private placement. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about February 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The warrants have an exercise price of $0.17 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of 5.5 years.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures.

The securities described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”) and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch's products authorized for commercial marketing are AC5 Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat.1 Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G, AC5-V and AC5 Surgical Hemostat, among others.2,3