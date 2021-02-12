 

ING posts 4Q2020 net result of €727 million, FY2020 net result of €2,485 million

ING posts 4Q2020 net result of €727 million,
FY2020 net result of €2,485 million

A growing number of customers choose ING as their primary bank
Primary customer base rose by 578,000 in FY2020 to 13.9 million; total retail customer base reached 39.3 million.
The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns were visible in a softening of lending demand, which affected net core lending, and in an increase in net customer deposits. Net core lending fell by €0.9 billion in 4Q2020 and by €2.5 billion in 2020; net customer deposits grew by €7.8 billion in 4Q2020 and by €41.4 billion in 2020.
 
4Q2020 result before tax of €1,046 million; full-year 2020 result before tax of €3,809 million
Net interest income was up on 3Q2020, impact compared to 4Q2019 was mainly due to liability margin pressure and lower lending volumes; diversified fee income showed healthy growth, compensating some of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
4Q2020 had lower risk costs and included some incidental costs, mainly due to restructuring and related impairments.
Our capital position strengthened further to 15.5%. In alignment with the ECB recommendation on distribution, we propose to pay a cash dividend of €0.12 per share as interim after 4Q2020 results with intended further distributions after 30 September 2021 subject to prevailing ECB recommendations.
 

CEO statement
“I’m proud of ING’s resilient results over 2020 and that more people continued to choose us as their primary bank, even as the year was defined by the unprecedented challenges of Covid-19 and its impact on our customers, business clients and society,” said CEO Steven van Rijswijk. “This shows that our mobile- and digital-first capabilities, coupled with our strong network, are delivering value to customers and meeting their needs.

 

“We continue to see a healthy demand for mortgages. We also observed people spending less in lockdown, which resulted in an increase in savings. The demand for business and consumer loans has declined, given the lower economic activity and increased uncertainty. Considerably more customers are choosing ING as their bank for investment products, which has resulted in healthy growth of fee and commission income. Risk costs, though higher for the full year, dropped 51% in the fourth quarter compared to the year-earlier period, while operational expenses remained under control. Our capital position strengthened further to 15.5% and we propose a dividend payout in line with recommendations by the European Central Bank.
