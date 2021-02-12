Norsk Hydro Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Norsk Hydro ASA
Dividend amount: NOK 1.25 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 06 May 2021
Ex-date: 07 May 2021
Record date: 10 May 2021
Payment date: 19 May 2021
Date of approval: 06 May 2021
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
