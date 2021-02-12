Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Norsk Hydro ASA Dividend amount: NOK 1.25 per share Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 06 May 2021 Ex-date: 07 May 2021 Record date: 10 May 2021 Payment date: 19 May 2021 Date of approval: 06 May …



