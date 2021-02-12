 

Norsk Hydro Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Norsk Hydro ASA

Dividend amount: NOK 1.25 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 06 May 2021

Ex-date: 07 May 2021

Record date: 10 May 2021

Payment date: 19 May 2021

Date of approval: 06 May 2021

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com     

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


07:00 Uhr
Norsk Hydro: Fourth quarter 2020 - Delivering 2020 improvement program, strong cash generation
09.02.21
Norsk Hydro: REMINDER: Invitation - Hydro’s fourth quarter results 2020
02.02.21
Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro’s fourth quarter results 2020
18.01.21
Norsk Hydro: Inger Sethov to leave Hydro

07.01.21
69
Norsk Hydro